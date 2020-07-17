FARMINGTON — Voters filled several uncontested seats at the polls Tuesday, July 14.

At 1:30 p.m. Shane Cote, one of four ballot clerks distributing ballots, said he had given out 175 ballots.

“Friday, of the 817 returned, 770 absentee ballots were processed,” Cote said.

Ballot clerk Richard Morton said 613 ballots had been processed for the Regional School Unit 9 budget but some of those were absentee ballots entered during breaks in the voting.

In all, 1,750 votes were cast in Farmington with 1,105 of them by absentee ballot. 1,305 had been sent out, Deputy Town Clerk Bonnie Baker said Wednesday morning.

Farmington has 6,525 registered voters, she added.

Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Scott Landry received 939 and 1,237 votes respectively to retain their seats for three more years.

Three Regional School Unit 9 director positions were also determined.

Scott Erb, a former board member who sought the seat currently held by Tami Labul, received 1,344 votes.

Kirk Doyle received 1,302 votes while J. Wayne Kinney received 1,320.

