100 Years Ago: 1920

Reports that the recent increase in the number of Intoxicated persons in Lewiston and Auburn was due to importations of contraband whiskey brought from the Province of Quebec by autotrucks is not true. Some “Canadian high wine” leaks are occasional, but Lewiston and Auburn are free from whiskies of the old days with the exception of the private collars — and even these are running dry, according to frequent lamentations.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A Lewiston boy, who will enter Jordan Junior High School in the fall, will be spending this summer at the widely known Ionian Village in Bartholomio, Greece, the only youngster from Maine chosen to participate in the program sponsored by the Byzantine Fellowship. He is Peter Doukas Robinson, son of Maine Administrative Hearing Examiner and Mrs. Edward N. Robinson of 128 Ash St. Peter will return to the United States in early August after spending the entire month of July at the modern camp, located on 3.500 acres shorefront property on the Ionian Sea donated to the Greek Archdiocese of North and South America by the Greek Government. The camp has a full physical development program and a Greek language conversational program. Peter was accompanied by his cousin, Stephen-Peter Doukas, son of Professor and Mrs. Stephen Doukas of Florida State University.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Jill Pugliese’s desk at Auburn City Hall is covered with flowers and balloons, evidence she is already enjoying a fair amount of popularity in her new position as finance director. With 14 years of municipal experience under her belt, Pugliese is all prepared to tackle the task at hand. Originally from Vancouver, Wash., Pugliese traced a path growing up through Michigan, Minnesota and California before coming to Maine in 1981. She was Brunswick’s deputy treasurer for six years, and, in 1987, she came to Auburn as the tax collector-treasurer. As accounting manager for the past six years, she was responsible for preparing audit work papers, financial statements and supervision of the city’s accounting division, and when former Finance Director William B. Lundrigan reigned last December, Pugliese took the helm. Puglise said she is grateful for the staff at City Hall and for her appointment.

