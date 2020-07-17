DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost a pair of reading glasses Saturday afternoon, July 11. I went to a number of places including Blackie’s Vegetable Stand, Greenwood Orchards, Harbor Freight, Shaw’s in Auburn and Hannaford in Lewiston. I contacted each of these places and they did not have any glasses turned in yet.

I’m hoping a Sun Spots reader may have found them and is waiting for someone to claim them. Unfortunately, they were only four months old. They are Oakley glasses, with a black frame on top and “fishing line” on the bottom to hold the lens in. I’m hoping I’m as lucky as other Sun Spots readers you have helped to find lost items. If someone has found them, please contact me at 240-5953. Richard, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to advertise a garage/estate sale in the Sun Journal. How do I go about that? — Donna, no town

ANSWER: If the sale is for a fundraiser for a nonprofit, we can publish the information in Sun Spots and Community News. If this is a private sale, an ad can be purchased for a small fee and would be published in the classified section. Call the paper at 689-2903, ext, 0, and a staff member will assist you. I hope your sale is a big success!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you please list some places to go raspberry picking? I don’t mind if it’s a bit of a drive. The kids and I need something to do and hope to make jam. — Tina, no town

ANSWER: I love to pick berries too! I recommend you wear long sleeve shirts and long pants, bring some bug spray and water, and leave your pups at home. Call to be sure of hours and conditions.

You can pick raspberries at Berry Fruit Farm at 361 Crash Road in Livermore Falls (897-4767); Fairwinds Farm across from 555 Brown’s Point Road in Bowdoinham (729-1872); Goss Berry Farm at 311 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls (346-6811); and Libby & Sons U-Pick at 86 Sawyer Mountain Road in Limerick (793-4749).

I’m sure there are others so send me information ASAP if you are willing to share your favorite picking places. Raspberry season is short so don’t delay!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a massage therapist who is willing to come to my home to give my elderly mom a chair massage. I don’t think she could tolerate being on a massage table and she doesn’t ever leave the house. Could I ask for recommendations from readers? — Aggie, Lisbon

ANSWER: Massage therapy would probably do wonders for your mom. Readers, if you are traveling massage therapist or know of one, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw that a photographer who lives on the coast has reproduced his photos on face masks and is selling them. I wrote down the information but when I look for the website, I can’t find it and I don’t remember his name. I think he is in the Camden area. — Jen, no town

ANSWER: I believe you are looking for Photographer Jeff Cooper. His products are here: https://1-jeffrey-cooper.pixels.com/shop/face+masks. These face coverings depict Maine scenes and there are also other products, such as coffee mugs on the site. Enjoy shopping!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: