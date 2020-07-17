Charges
Lewiston
• Kashanae Durr, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, on charges of domestic assault and criminal mischief, 5:38 a.m. Friday on Androscoggin Avenue.
• Robert Burnham, 58, of 119 Horton St., on a charge of failure to appear in court on an assault charge, 2:28 p.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
• Robin Stackhouse, 38, of 16 Highland Heights, Winthrop, on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 7 p.m. Thursday on Hampshire St.
Androscoggin County
• Steven Ridlon, 76, of 300 Ridge Road, Wales, turned himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, 9:23 a.m. Friday at 40 Pleasant St., Auburn.
• Heather Ingaharro, 25, of 32 Emmanual Drive, Brunswick, turned herself in at the Androscoggin County Jail on a charge of theft, 1:38 p.m. Friday at 40 Pleasant St., Auburn.
