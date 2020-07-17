Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Western at Essendon
11:30 p.m. — FS2: AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:30 p.m. — NBCSN: IndyCar: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa (taped)
9 p.m. — NBCSN: IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
GOLF
2:30 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Watford at West Ham
6 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay
8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m. — ESPN2: MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
10 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
12 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
7 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Early Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — ESPN2: AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at SK
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 board gets surveys on school opening, busing
-
Uncategorized
On this date in Maine history: July 17
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington to repair municipal building parking lot, replace cemetery fence
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Friday, July 17, 2020