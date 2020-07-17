The University of Maine will not participate in intercollegiate athletics this fall.

The school’s announcement on Friday came shortly after the America East Conference, which includes UMaine, said it was suspending all of its sports for the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The UMaine football team is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, which also announced Friday that it was suspending play this fall.

America East emphasized that it is not canceling fall sports, but postponing them. In a press release, the league said it is committed to developing plans for fall teams to compete next spring. The CAA also “expressed a strong commitment to exploring the possibility of conducting a football season during the Spring of 2021,” in a press release.

Both conferences made their decisions based on the recommendations of university presidents, including University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. UMaine competes in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, field hockey and football during the fall season.

America East said it made its decision based on the health and safety of all campus members and the importance of being able to successfully re-open campus to the entire student population. The decision was made now to add clarity for the student-athletes. It further stated in the release that the league intends to start winter sports on time but cautioned,”it would be premature to make any decisions on winter sports, including basketball, at this time.”

“We have remained optimistic that we could safely conduct a fall sports season, however, there are several external factors outside of our institutions’ control that will limit and disrupt our ability to deliver our student-athletes an experience they deserve,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen said in the release. “While several outstanding issues and questions remain, we are hopeful that creative thinking and solutions will emerge in concert with improved measures to reduce the risk associated with COVID-19 as the academic year unfolds.”

The Atlantic-10 Conference also announced Friday that it will suspend sports this fall. The Ivy League, the Patriot League, and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferences previously announced they were suspending all fall athletic activities.

Other leagues like the Big East and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (volleyball and soccer only) have announced they will eliminate non-conference games for the fall season.

On Thursday, the NCAA issued a new set of guidelines for returning to intercollegiate athletics that included testing players and receiving results within 72 hours of competition for what it termed high contact risk sports. The NCAA categorizes football, basketball, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, rugby, soccer, squash, volleyball, water polo, and wrestling as high contact risk sports. For programs like Maine, that compete in the Football Championship Series level with limited revenue streams even in non-pandemic years, it would have be one more burdensome cost. The accompanying press release also set a pessimistic tone.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in the release, “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

This story will be updated.

