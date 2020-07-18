100 Years Ago: 1920

John Phillip Sousa, the “March King, who is to give a concert in Lewiston August is to be entertained by the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club. Automobiles will be sent to Brunswick, where the band gives a concert in the afternoon, to convey Mr. Sousa and others to this city. A dinner will then be served on the top floor of the Androscoggin Electric Company, a new building. Women will be invited as well. There will be special musical features, and it should be a rather unusual event. Mr. Sousa has been prominent in Rotary circles.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Colonial influence finds strong favor with American people in reproductions of furnishings, paint, wallpaper and fabrics artifacts etc. It is a popular market in all age groups. A “must’ for these people is the lecture to be presented tomorrow afternoon at Bates Little Theater. Mrs. Ruth Cox Page, former curator of textiles at Colonial Williamsburg, will present an illustrated lecture entitled “Textiles in Colonial America” at 2:30 o’clock. Her collection of color slides is considered to be outstanding. Her appearance is one of the highlights of the Textiles in Maine 1820-1970, Sesquicentennial Exhibition, now on exhibit at Treat Gallery at Bates. Those attending tomorrow’s lecture may pay a pleasurable visit to the exhibit before or after the lecture.

25 Years Ago: 1995

To represent Maine Belinda Lee of Livermore has been selected as the state representative for Maine in the Mrs. International Pageant, which will be held Aug. 5-13. She will participate in private interviews, aerobic wear and evening gown competition during the eight-day event. Lee, who is married to Arthur Lee, is a legal secretary and gives her time to local organizations. Hobbies include drawing, weight-lifting, running and hiking.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

