HARTFORD – John Mark Plumley, 79, of Hartford, ME, received his angel wings July 12, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. John, “Jack” to those who knew him, was born April 25, 1941, to Harold and Mary (Sullivan) Plumley in Lowell, Mass., where he attended St Patrick’s School and Keith Academy. He served in combat in Vietnam while in the U.S. Air Force, and later returned to Lowell where he met and married his life partner, Elizabeth “Betty” Nicholas in 1965. In Lowell he worked in the printing field and drove trucks, before finding his passion as a logger. He and Betty later moved to Hubbardston, Mass., where they adopted seven children and ran a small engine repair business. They retired to Maine, where he served as a local town official and enjoyed the outdoors, his true ‘happy place’. He remained active, hunting, fishing, and hiking with his children, grandchildren, and the many dogs he cared for and loved over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Harold Jr, sister Mary Jo Carter, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, their children Robert (Shawn), Michael, Timothy, Samuel, David, Kenneth, Patricia, and special daughter-in-law Anne Alden; grandchildren Robert Jr, Maribeth, Hanna, Kylee, Dominic, Josh, Carrsen, Josslyn, Eli; sister-in-law Anne Plumley and many nieces and nephews; not to be forgotten the very special Wood people who know who they are.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 2 p.m. at 109 Stetson Road, Hartford, Maine. All are welcome

In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

Disabled Veterans

support.woundedwarriorproject.org/veterans donation

or

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240

https://gahumane.org

