Although November may seem like a long way off, soon voters will be choosing the people who will represent them in the Maine Legislature.

Gina Melaragno has done an excellent job of representing voters in Auburn’s District 62 and is running for reelection. She grew up in Auburn and understands the issues the city faces. She is a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage Insurance and Financial Services and understands the importance of a health care system that covers everyone, especially during this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Melaragno will continue to work for the basic needs of good education, safe housing, access to health care and consumer protections for people in her district and across the state, with a level of experience that is important in these challenging times.

I hope District 62 voters will return Gina Melaragno to the Legislature on Nov. 3.

Renee Cote, Auburn

