Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — ESPN2: AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
11 p.m. — FS2: AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3 p.m. — NBCSN: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m. — NBCSN: IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla.
8 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m. — NBCSN: IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
10:30 p.m. — FS1: NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m. — NBC: AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
BOWLING
12 p.m. — CBSSN: PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
12:30 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m. — NBC: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at SK
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — ESPN: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m. — ESPN2: Summer Camp: NY Yankees at NY Mets
7 p.m. — MLBN: Summer Camp: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Dunedin at Hamilton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona
12:30 p.m. — NBC: Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
1 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari
8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
9 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
12 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
4 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Early Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Melbourbe at Hawthorn
4:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kia
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
