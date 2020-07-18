In a recent column (July 12), Marc Thiessen trotted out this quote from President Trump’s July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore as a proof of the chief executive’s God-centeredness: “Every child, of every color — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of God.”

It’s a statement laughably falsified by Trump’s passion for openly badmouthing fellow politicians and others. Following are just some of those people and the nicknames the self-described “Chosen One” has smeared them with:

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is “little Adam Schitt”; presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “SleepyCreepy Joe”; Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, is “Basically Braindead Bernie”; Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. is “foul-mouthed Omar”; former FBI director James Comey is “a slime ball”; New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd is “a neurotic dope”; White House insider Omarosa Manigault Newman is “a dog”; and Hilary Clinton is a “skank.”

So much for our self-professed Christian president’s reverence for the image of God in others.

My personal favorite is Trump’s calling Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, “lyin’ Ted, who holds the Bible high and then he lies!” That from the biggest — and certainly the clumsiest — liar known to the free world, brandishing a Bible for a photo-op in front of Washington’s St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1 and reeking of fake religious gravitas.

An exasperated Jimmy Kimmel, talk show host and comedian, spoke for millions here and abroad when he said of Trump, “I can’t even believe the guy exists.”

William LaRochelle, Lewiston

