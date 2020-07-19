If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We had several dozen correct entries with almost all coming from the Lisbon/Lisbon Falls area. Our winner, Annette Wilson, of Lisbon Falls wrote: “This photo is the children’s area behind the Lisbon Falls Library. When my children were younger it was a great place to take them. It’s been updated and made even nicer since then.” The garden and play area are behind the library at the corner of Main and Union Streets in downtown Lisbon Falls.
