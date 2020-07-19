MANCHESTER – Bryan Arthur Bosse passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Lewiston to Roger and Pauline Bosse on Aug. 31, 1962.Growing up Bryan enjoyed playing baseball and hockey with family and many friends and graduated from Lewiston High School as a member of the hockey team.He was a Master Carpenter, taking great pride in his work. Bryan worked and lived with a tireless passion, earning him the nickname “TAZ”.He loved the outdoors, whether it was riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating, or more recently touring in his Z4. He had special memories of his time spent with family and friends at Northeast Carry on Moosehead Lake, a place he truly loved.Bryan had a huge personality that was accompanied with a big and generous heart. His unbridled spirit will be missed by all. Bryan is survived by his daughter, Kyra Bosse and fiancee Mike Rawstron; mother Pauline Bosse; brothers John and Nancy Bosse and Mike and Helen Bosse, sister, Carol and Bill Pelletier; his ex-wife and friend, Kim Ricker; his beloved dog, Woodstock; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father, Roger Bosse. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Bryan’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. “To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die”.

