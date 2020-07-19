TURNER – George C. Austin, 85, a lifelong resident of Turner, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Turner, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 23, 1935 in Turner, the son of Forrest and Grace (Record) Austin. George was a 1953 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner.

In February of 1956 he married Gladys Jackson of Leeds. They enjoyed 42 years together before her passing in 1998. He later met Leota (Brown) Lasky of North Carolina and were married on April 23, 2000 at the Turner Village Church, enjoying the last 20 years together.

George worked as a self-employed carpenter throughout the years and was known for his quality workmanship. George was a member of the Wayside Bible Baptist Church in Livermore. He was a member and Past Master of the Nezinscot Lodge #101 in Turner, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 23rd Masonic District, Past High Priest of Turner Chapter #41, member of Dunlap Council, Lewiston Commandery, and Kora Shrine, Past Illustrious Grand Master of Grand Council of Maine and Master Builder at the Nezinscot Lodge Building in Turner.

He enjoyed taking his family camping, snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting, he also enjoyed shooting and was an excellent marksman.

He is survived by his wife, Leota Austin of Turner; sons, Robert “Bob” Austin and wife Claire Pettingill-Austin of Buckfield, Lawrence “Larry” Austin and wife Gina of Augusta, Linda Raymond and husband Kevin of North Turner and Christine Bubier and husband Kevin of North Carolina; stepchildren, Ralph Lasky and wife Crystal of Tennessee, David Lasky of North Carolina, Valerie Laemmel and husband Kurt of Tennessee and Linda Leach and husband Mark of Virginia; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Eva Dunnigan of Arkansas; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald, Clarence, Willis and Ivan Austin, and sisters, Edith Austin and Charlotte Roak.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and support to George and his family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at Wayside Bible Baptist Church, 1724 Federal Road, Livermore, members of the Nezinscot Lodge #101 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the church to perform the Masonic service. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner.

His family asks that everyone comply to current regulations of the CDC regarding COVID 19. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of George C. Austin to:

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240

