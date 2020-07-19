LIVERMORE FALLS – Kevin Joseph Hanson, 37, a resident of Leeds, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020, at his mother’s home in Livermore Falls, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 12, 1983 in Lewiston, the son of John Bachelder and Susan (Duguay) Bachelder.

Kevin attended Leavitt Area High School in Turner. He enjoyed camping, video games, and was very talented with electronics. He enjoyed special memories shared with his mother Susan, going out to eat at different restaurants. Most of all he loved spending time with his son. Kevin was a devoted son, father, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, John and Susan Bachelder; his son, Kyle Lein; brothers, Nicholas Hanson, and Michael Hanscom all of Livermore Falls; niece, IndiaStar Brooks, nephews, Robert Hanson, Joseph Christian and Brody Hemminger; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Brian Hanson Jr., and Robert Hanson; grandmother, Sheila Brown; biological mother, Judi Bussiere; uncle, John Hanscom Jr.; and maternal great-grandparents, Joseph Duguay Sr. and Irene (Rowe) Duguay.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visiting hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at the funeral home. Interment Leeds Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Leeds, Maine at a later date.

