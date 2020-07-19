GREENE – Susan “Sue” Donovan, 68, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020. Susan was born July 5, 1952 in Lewiston, the daughter of late Omer and Yolande Rodrigue. An alumni of Lewiston High School and class of 1970, she married Albert Donovan in 1980. They lived in Greene where they established their home and business together.

Life was her highway and Susan could often be spotted driving in her H2-Hummer on a sunny day. She lived to the fullest and gave her all into being a valued member of the community and surrounding areas by serving as Chair of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls (JLLF) Chamber of Commerce, was prominently active in the Women’s Hospital Association, and the Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

Susan’s community service spanned decades and included early involvement in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program, Greene Bicentennial, Greene Route 202 Car Show, Red Hat Society, Short Folks for Hope / Dempsey Challenge volunteer, and countless leadership for fundraising events; most recently to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

Susan was vivacious, creative, hard-working, a confidant, eloquent speaker, and a friend to many. She had an eye for both bright color and style. She brought that bright color into every room she walked into and will be missed by many. Susan’s determination and dedication to the betterment of our community was immeasurable.

She is predeceased by her parents, Omer and Yolande Rodrigue (Cyr); sister, Vivian St.Onge of Greene.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Albert Donovan; stepsons, Randy Donovan and his wife Patty of Leeds, Shawn Donovan and his partner Hilary Skinner of Lewiston; sisters, Kathy Jacques and her husband Michael of Austin, Texas, Theresa Rodrigue Pushard with her family of Gardiner; brother, Carl Rodrigue and his wife Catherine of Chandler, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Daniel St.Onge of Greene; grandchildren, Nicholas Donovan and wife Tonya of Sabattus, Brandon Donovan and fiancée Kimberly Seargent of Lisbon, Samantha, her husband Mateo Abbruzzese of Emmigrant, Mont., Cody Donovan and his wife Chelsea of Thurmont, Md., Ryan Donovan of Lewiston; three great-grandchildren; godmother, Delores Poirier of Lewiston; many nieces and nephews; her loyal furry dog and companion, Taz; and the countless lives she touched. She will truly be missed.

Her family expresses their sincere appreciation for the efforts and professionalism of the medical first response teams.

Visitation will be held Wednesday July 22 at 10 a.m. with a quiet service directly following at 11 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives located at 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. All attendees are requested to comply with guidelines for social distancing and to arrive wearing masks.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations in Susan’s honor are requested in lieu of flowers to the House in the Woods, a local Maine charity providing therapeutic outdoor retreats for service members and their families and may be made directly on their website at https://www.houseinthewoods.org/get-involved.

