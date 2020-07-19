LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will be open by appointment starting Tuesday, July 21. Browsing by appointment will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. Patrons should be alone, wearing a cloth face covering and carrying only their library card. Five people will be allowed in at a time for 30 minutes.

Copying, printing, faxing and scanning will once again be available. Due to social distancing, only two public computers will be available and, again, by appointment only. Curbside will continue to be available to those who prefer it or cannot wear a mask. Interlibrary loans will be back the same week. The library cannot accept book donations at this time due to safety reasons.

Failure to comply with guidelines may result in a patron being asked to leave the library and suspension of library privileges.

The summer reading program will wrap up in August, but there is still time to participate and donate to the food bank. Call the library to request an offline reading log or sign up at treat.beanstack.org to track reading online. Check out online programming on Facebook. Create a Fairy Tale Theater at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, and tune in for the summer reading finale at noon Saturday, Aug. 8 .

The final Story Cube Writing prompt for the summer will be posted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. The Armchair Traveler Game takes place at 1 p.m. every Tuesday on Facebook. Art Therapy at 3 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook offers ways to create beautiful art and a calm state of mind. Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, sharing favorite picture books and stories.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631 or go to www.treat.lib.me.us. Patrons can log in to their own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. Follow on Facebook for new developments.

