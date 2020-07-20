LEWISTON — In its second round of COVID Response Grants, the John T. Gorman Foundation donated $15,000 to Safe Voices to provide support to victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Community Concepts also received $40,000 to provide at-home visits and support to families in Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

The award was part of $500,000 in grants to protect children and families during the pandemic. Half of the funding went to organizations working to provide shelter and support to victims of domestic violence. The other $250,000 will help organizations continue in-person at-home visits with families — while complying with Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — to assess their well-being and provide direct supports for basic needs.

« Previous

filed under: