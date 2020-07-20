AUBURN — The Maine Real Estate & Development Association recently released its list of 2019 Notable Project Recipients and included 62 Spring Street by the Auburn Housing & Anew Development.

The project was recognized for its diversity and vibrancy, epitomizing the Smart Growth concept which successfully connects the dots between affordable housing, city walkability, economic energy and downtown growth.

The seven projects distinguished themselves in design, construction, land-use and added benefit to their communities.

