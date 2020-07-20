NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired David Pollock as a senior GIS engineer in New Gloucester.
Pollock has a master’s degree in surveying engineering from University of Maine. He previously worked at SGC Engineering as a project manager/senior GIS analyst. Pollock lives in Gorham.
