TOPSHAM — Just weeks after he announced his retirement from law enforcement, former Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz has accepted the role of Topsham’s assistant town manager.

Waltz, an attorney and police officer for more than 20 years, said Monday that he is excited for the new venture and the opportunity to explore a different form of community service.

With a masters degree in public administration, Waltz said he is looking forward to being involved with the administrative government of his town.

In many ways, he expects it will align with some of the work during his time in law enforcement.

“You’re dealing with requests from the public to be more efficient, and serve them differently,” he said. “You start your career doing law enforcement and speeding complaints, but as it progresses you become more intertwined with other town officials and departments,” such as the staff review committee and the planning department, working on code enforcement issues or helping municipalities draft marijuana ordinances, he said.

The assistant town manager position has been vacant since February, when then-Assistant Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky stepped in as interim and then full town manager after the departure of Rich Roedner.

“Mark is well respected within the community and brings with him a passion and commitment to community and public service,” Scrapchansky said in an email. “His career as well as his involvement with many community non-profit organizations demonstrates a genuine and selfless commitment to others. … His leadership, qualifications, and sense of community will be a tremendous asset to the town in which he lives.”

His salary and specific duties are still being worked out. He starts Aug. 24.

According to Scrapchansky, there were 53 applications for the assistant manager job. Of those, six candidates were interviewed.

Waltz was eligible for retirement from the police force in November, but decided to stay to apply as the next chief of police after former Chief Richard Rizzo announced his plans to retire. But in May, former Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Capt. Scott Stewart was selected for the role, and Waltz decided it was time to move on.

“We try to hire motivated officers, so I don’t want to clog up the pipeline,” Waltz said. “It’s time to let some others have that chance for growth.”

His last day is July 31.

Waltz said he plans to spend some time hiking and visiting with family before he starts his new role. He still practices law on the side and owns Casco Bay Title in Brunswick.

Waltz has lived in Topsham since 1995, worked with the Recreation Department and the youth football league, but is looking forward to “getting to know Topsham on a different level and continuing to make it a great place to live.”

