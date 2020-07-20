PORTLAND — The Salvation Army stores have reopened in Portland, Lewiston, Raymond and Brunswick.

Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they welcome shoppers with bargain-priced clothing, household items, electronics, books, toys, furniture and collectables.

Revenues support the Salvation Army’s Rehabilitation Center, which offers services free of charge. The rehabilitation center has remained open throughout the pandemic without its usual funding.

Tax receipts will be provided on-the-spot for any donations received during store hours Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After-hours clothing donations can be dropped in the bins in the parking lot.

