Teton Gravity Research is premiering its newest mountain bike film, “Accomplice,” during its Drive-In Road Trip Tour at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sugarloaf Mountain outside on The Beach. Doors open at 8 p.m. Join the TGR crew as they celebrate the magic of the mountain bike and the incredible places it takes us.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — It’s a moment time-stamped in our brains. Maybe it was a birthday gift. Or perhaps you saved paycheck after paycheck to finally purchase one. However you met your first bicycle, it was the pedal strokes that came afterward that hooked you onto something intangible. Adventure. Connection. Freedom.

From Teton Gravity Research producers of “UnReal” and the director of “Where The Trail Ends” comes “Accomplice,” an homage to all the crazy adventures and crazier comrades that result from our finest sidekick.

On the surface, “Accomplice” takes you to mind-blowing locations across the globe with the world’s top riders. But beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a vehicle for the human spirit.

The film will premier during the Teton Gravity Research Drive-In Road Trip Tour at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sugarloaf Mountain. Tickets are $10 a person. Food and beverages will be available.

