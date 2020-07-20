DEAR SUN SPOTS: The former Roaring Brook Nursery on Route 126 in Wales (639 Gardiner Road) has reopened. It is now called The Earley Farm & Nursery and it has blueberries and raspberries available for picking. It is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheEarleyFarmandNursery. You can also reach it at [email protected], or call at 207-375-3129.—Jon, no town

ANSWER: Thank you, Jon, for answering the request for pick-your-own berry patches in last Friday’s Sun Spots (July 17). I am going to check them out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again, I turn to you. I need to know if anyone out there is making adult-size face masks with cats or dogs on them. I have seen some children’s size face coverings with animal prints, but they really are not big enough for adults.

I am also looking for a teenager who might be interested in mowing our lawn. We will provide the mower and gas. Please contact us at [email protected]—No name, no town

ANSWER: There are dozens of face covering creators out there so you should have plenty to choose from. Hopefully, someone will write in with specifics.

As far as mowing goes, it would be important to know where you live so someone nearby can respond to your request for help.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: When I went shopping at Walmart in Farmington a couple days ago, I absentmindedly left my purse in the shopping cart. I stopped at another store and reached for my purse, but it was not there. Feeling like I was going to have a heart attack, I might have gone over the speed limit to get back to Walmart. I went to the service desk and the purse was there. An honest woman saw the purse in the cart and turned it in.

I do not know who are you, but I’m so grateful for you and thank you kindly. I hope you see this.—No name, Jay

ANSWER: I have done the same thing and it is a terrible feeling. I’m so glad this episode had a happy ending for you and I trust this wonderful lady is a Sun Spots gal!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I found the lost glasses (Sun Spots, July 17) in my own backyard after running over them with my lawn tractor. The lenses were knocked out and the “fishing line” holding them in was broken on one side. They are now at the eye doctor’s being repaired. I will no longer hook them on the front of my shirt! $750 is pretty hard to come by for a retiree.

Thank you so much for the great service you perform every day. I start with Sun Spots while my wife reads the front page.—Richard, no town

ANSWER: I am sorry your glasses were broken, but at least they can be fixed and that mystery is solved. I agree that $750 is a lot of money. I have finally purchased a couple sets of those glasses gators for mine because I am constantly losing track of them. Thank you for letting us know what happened.

