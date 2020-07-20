CAMDEN — Two young female journalists, Cecelia King and Christine Simmonds from Courier Publications, will offer an insightful online presentation about their “Journeys to Journalism” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, through the Camden Public Library. The program will be hosted on the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

King is a 19-year-old writer with a background in New York City government. She will discuss the important connection between local journalism and local politics and touch on the challenges she has faced as a young woman trying to navigate a career in both environments. King will reveal the impetus behind her ambition to do more long-term investigative projects and travel to write about international politics.

“I have no idea what I want to do with my life yet,” says King, “so one of the main reasons I love to write, aside from practicing my writing, is to discover new perspectives and new ways of living. Perhaps I’ll discover how I want to live along the way.”

Simmonds is a journalist for the Courier-Gazette and a writer for Maine Women Magazine. Before she transitioned into journalism, Simmonds spent many years as a special education teacher. She will talk about what it is like being a reporter during the time of COVID-19, as well as how she made the leap to being published in magazines. In her free time, Simmonds goes to the gym and plays percussion and the ukulele.

Find out more about this and other Camden Public Library programs at librarycamden.org.

