I enthusiastically support Kristen Cloutier for reelection to the Maine House in District 60.

I first met Cloutier when she was a Lewiston city councilor and I was serving as an Auburn city councilor. She demonstrated poise under pressure and skillfully handled controversial questions in a balanced and non-partisan manner. Those qualities and her capacity for leadership were tested when she unexpectedly became the mayor of Lewiston.

Unsurprisingly, she aced that test.

She continues to demonstrate all of those qualities and a calm and thoughtful approach to problem-solving in the House. In a time that too often rewards bombast and performative politics, she is a thoughtful and hard-working legislator who gets things done.

She is a tremendous asset to the residents of her district and I strongly urge voters there to reelect her.

Adam Lee, Auburn

