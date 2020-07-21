The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported one additional death of an individual with COVID-19 as well as 12 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 3,723 either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state. Maine’s rate of new infections continues be among the lowest in the nation, although state health officials are closely watching surging case numbers in other parts of the country.

The additional death reported Tuesday raises the total in Maine to 118 since March.

After accounting for the 118 deaths and 3,191 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 414 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is a decrease of 21 from Monday. The state has averaged 407 active cases daily for the week ending on Tuesday compared to an average of 445 active cases for the seven-day period ending on July 14.

