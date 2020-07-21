I read with interest Scott Gunther’s letter that was published in the Sun Journal on July 16.

Of course Black lives matter, as does every life. However, the BLM organization is another matter. To find information on how this organization is funded, people can Google either or both of the following names: Susan Rosenberg and/or Assata Shakur — two women who happen to live in Cuba.

I think folks will find some of what they read appalling and Marxist-oriented, as Gunther stated in his aforementioned letter.

Cheryl Rivard, Lewiston

