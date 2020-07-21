Hazardous waste collection on Saturday

NORWAY — A Household Hazardous Waste Collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, at the Norway-Paris Solid Waste Facility, 39 Brown St.

Residents are asked to adhere to the CDC COVID-19 regulations that are in place and remain in their vehicles. Trained staff will inspect and remove hazardous waste from the vehicles.

Maine Wildlife Park open by reservation

GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park is open by reservations with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The park has opened up reservations for August and there are some open slots for the remainder of July. To make a reservation and to review the current COVID-19 guidelines, visit mainewildlifepark.com.

A group should be limited to 10 people or less. Only one reservation is needed for a group, not individual reservations for each person in the group. They will pay admission at the gate.

United New Auburn Association to meet

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Rolly’s Diner outside at the picnic tables. All safety rules will be followed and those attending are asked to wear a mask. Coffee and drinks will be served.

Talk to detail Hebron Water Co.

HEBRON — Louis Williams, director of the Hebron Water Co., will brief Hebron Historical Society on the history of the company and the process of bringing water to the town. The talk will be given at the Town Fire Department, 4 Burnham Road, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. The public is invited. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.

Church to be open for services after all

MINOT — After announcing cancellation of the annual Sunday services in August at the Center Minot Church, the Minot Historical Society received requests to reconsider the decision.

After much consideration, the society will open the church for services the five Sundays in August, starting Aug. 2. Pastor Frances Lodge has offered to lead the services and music will be provided. Social distancing and masks will be required.

The historic church is at 512 Center Minot Hill Road.

Dempsey’s ‘third center’ is virtual

LEWISTON — Dempsey Connects, Dempsey Center’s “third center,” is offering virtual services.

The virtual community support center offers nutrition, fitness, workshops, educational classes, counseling and support groups. Although staff cannot offer acupuncture or massage therapy in person, Dempsey Connects offers classes like massage for self-care and acupressure.

Dempsey Connects is serving the existing Lewiston and South Portland locations, and has expanded support to new cancer patients from anywhere across the state.

The best way to begin using Dempsey Center services is to call 877-336-7287 or email [email protected]

