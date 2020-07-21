We are pleased to write in support of Bettyann Sheats for reelection as House Representative for District 64 (North Auburn and Minot).

Sheats has served District 64 well. We first chatted with her in 2016 and were immediately impressed with her commitment to listening. She has demonstrated a willingness to explore all aspects of a legislative issue. She is articulate, direct and shares information with her constituents in a way that is timely and easily understood. She actively seeks varying opinions and values civil discourse. She leads by example.

Appropriately, her campaign motto is “Listen. Learn. Lead.“

Rep Sheats’ experience at the State House, along with her ability to understand complex legislative issues, will be invaluable as the next Legislature confronts many challenges.

I hope others will join us in voting for Bettyann Sheats on Nov. 3.

Cynthia and Peter Elias, Auburn

