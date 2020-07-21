100 Years Ago: 1920

Mrs. O’Connor has been teaching swimming for seven years with remarkable success. With her assistant, Mrs. Gladys Novis, she visited the swimming pools in Boston And New York during the winter with a view to obtaining new ideas, but found that her own methods were very similar to those she saw used by other instructors. Mrs. Norris herself is an expert swimmer, as is Mrs. O’Connor. Sabatis Pond offers inducements for picnic parties, after the swim is over. There are plenty of cool groves, and picturesque spots in which to enjoy an hour or two.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Arthur Chamberlain of Montello St., Lewiston, will leave Friday by plane for Chicago, Ill., to attend the convention of the National Cosmetologists Association where the State of Maine will receive special recognition in honor of its 150th birthday when the national association observes the golden anniversary of its founding. Mrs. Chamberlain will wear a lovely old fashioned gown made from an authentic old pattern by Mrs. Vivian Seavey of Waterville who serves as the first vice president of the Maine Cosmetologists Association and who will be an official convention delegate, She will take with her the picture which is made of 50,000 gold and royal blue sequins and crystals. The convention will continue from the 18th to the 23rd at the Conrad Hilton Hotel. Mrs. Chamberlain is financial secretary for the state association and is chairman of the state hair fashion committee. Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Desjardins will also be attending from Lewiston, He serves on the national hair fashion committee.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A new device that allows doctors to see a highly accurate live image of the heart — and the first of its kind to be sold in the world — is at Central Maine Cardiology, PA., Drs. Michael Claude Lemieux and Roy John Ulin said Thursday. The 3000 CV echocardiogram system uses ultrasound to retrieve an image of the heart and offers significantly better resolution than its predecessors, the doctors said. An echocardiogram is a non-invasive way to see an image of the heart beating, including blood flow and valve work. “It uses sound waves to produce an image of the heart, and we get a very accurate representation of the heart. We would be looking for the function of the heart muscle, of the valves, whether they leak or regurgitate, whether they open or close properly, and we can save details of portions of the left ventricle,” Uhn said. “It produces higher quality images. Many of the earlier systems were not digital.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

