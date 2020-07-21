The Maine Principals’ Association on Tuesday pushed back the start of the high school fall sports season to Sept. 8 while also encouraging schools and leagues to develop regional schedules.

The fall season was originally set to begin Aug. 17 but the MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee voted Tuesday to accept the recommendations of the MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic. The MPA cancelled the spring sports season last April and is limiting interscholastic activities through the summer.

Now the season will begin Sept. 8, with the preseason lasting only two weeks, instead of three, and the first countable games starting no earlier than 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The fall sports committees will meet to determine the maximum number of countable games in the shortened season. The fall sports committees are also tasked to develop rules modifications for their individual sports in conjunction with National Federation of State High School Association safety recommendations. They will also determine post-season competition.

The MPA is also encouraging schools to develop regional schedules wherever possible.

According to the news release, schools in Aroostook County “may adjust the opening day based on the harvest break but should not begin pre-season workouts prior to August 17 … This move will allow districts to work on their Return to School Plan without the worry of starting fall sports.”

The MPA is also waiving its rule that requires a team to complete its season for the 2020-21 school year. Under the rule, schools that do not compete their season become ineligible for varsity play for two seasons.

This story will be updated.

