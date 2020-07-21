Are 135,000 coronavirus deaths enough? Are 3.5 million coronavirus cases enough?

I’m baffled by Sen. Susan Collins’ lack of action. Why isn’t she demanding more from the federal government? Why isn’t she calling on the president to wear a mask, expand supplies of PPEs, take the warnings of health experts seriously?

The virus is not “magically” going to disappear. Her Democratic colleagues aren’t fooled. Why aren’t she and other Republican legislators speaking out and doing more to fight for the rest of us?

Italy, Spain, Germany and other countries are controlling the virus. It can be done.

Aren’t 135,000 deaths enough?

Nancy Greene, Auburn

