KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Courtney “Court” Lewis Eugene Joseph Prentiss died unexpectedly on July 17, 2020, at his home in Knoxville, Tenn..

He was born on June 16, 1936, in Van Buren, Maine, to Lewis Prentiss and Lillian Cyr Prentiss. Upon graduation from Morse High in Bath, he enlisted in the Army and served as an M.P. in the Panama Canal Zone. Upon completion of his tour of duty and using the G.I. Bill, Courtney attended college, earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education and Education Administration from the University of Maine and an advanced Superintendent certificate.

He would build his career in education, teaching and serving as principal in Readfield and then moving to SAD #43 in Mexico, Maine to serve as assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and then superintendent.

It was in Readfield that he met Faye Hunt and they married on August 26, 1961.

During his tenure, he oversaw the design of Meroby school, the closing of the elementary, middle, and junior high schools and, later, the merger with the Rumford School District to create the new RSU #10.

After the merger, Courtney volunteered as the business manager for the next two years. Later, he would continue to serve and advocate for the children of the area as a school board member. He also volunteered with the local Lions Club.

He loved education, mentoring, and supporting students and teachers, and contract negotiations. The highlight of his career was being able to present daughters Suzy and Cricket with their high school diplomas.

Upon retirement, Courtney devoted more time to woodworking, building beautiful pieces of furniture that his family will love and cherish forever, and remodeling his beloved “Campit” in Harpswell, Maine.

During retirement, Courtney became a grandfather, first to Tyrel (1992) and then to Rydel (2006), and was lovingly called “Grampit” for the rest of his life. To be closer to their family, Courtney and Faye moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2006. They would return the next two summers with Faye passing away peacefully at Campit in 2008.

Courtney would make the two-day drive each spring and fall with daughter Cricket after that. He was happiest at Campit, close to Bath where he grew up, surrounded by cool air, fresh seafood, and his beloved view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Courtney was a master storyteller and a jokester with a quick wit, exceptional memory, and kind heart. He cared for his mother, Lillian, after the passing of his father and even built her a house next to his in Mexico, which she enjoyed for many years. He then cared for Faye during her three battles with cancer. He also always took great care of his daughters and grandsons.

Courtney was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Davis; his brother-in-law, Ed Davis; and his beloved wife, Faye.

Left to mourn his passing, cherish his memory, and celebrate his stories are daughter Dr. Suzy Prentiss and grandsons, Tyrel and Rydel Prentiss; daughter, Cricket Prentiss and partner, Charles Birden; best friend and avid boater, Pete Davis; sisters in-law, Joyce Jose and Marsha Giglio; brothers in-law, Ernie and George Hunt; and many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for later and he and Faye’s ashes will be interred in the family plot in Bath, Maine next summer.

In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by donating to your favorite charity (his favorite dog Mac was a rescue pup), volunteering with an organization (he drove for Meals on Wheels), or donating blood.

