AUBURN – Daniel E. Valcourt, 67, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at Russell Park Manor in Lewiston, Maine.

Dan was born on August 9, 1952, in Lewiston, a son of Chanel and Cecile (Roy) Valcourt. He graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1970.

In June of 1974, he was hired as an Auburn firefighter, attaining the rank of lieutenant and retiring in July of 2001 after 27 years of service. He was active in the International Association of Firefighters, Local 797. Additionally, in 1985, Dan acquired his aeronaut’s license and piloted his hot air balloon; becoming a commercial pilot in 1988. His love of ballooning took him to many different locations, offering him the opportunity to meet countless people. He flew in numerous festivals in the New England states and even drove to Albuquerque, N.M., to fly his own balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta in 1995. In 1992, he became one of the founders of the Great Falls Balloon Festival in the Lewiston/Auburn area. Organizing the festival and sharing his love of ballooning with those around him brought him much happiness. He also took time to give back to the community by demonstrating ballooning to freshman at Walton School in Auburn.

In June of 2000, Dan suffered a stroke which affected his right-side mobility and speech. He did not let is lack of mobility impede his adventurous side though. Over the years, Dan could be found exploring the streets of Auburn, and most recently Freeport, in his motorized wheelchair.

He is survived by a brother, Carlton and his wife Kathleen of Albuquerque, N.M; niece, Helen Maloney and her husband Jeffrey and their children, James, Kayley and Mitchell, of Albuquerque, N.M; niece Michelle Torma and her husband Gabriel and their son, Zachary, of Albuquerque, N.M.; a second brother, Richard (predeceased) and his wife Monette of Auburn; nephew Scott Valcourt and his wife Michelle and children, Gregory and Elizabeth, of Berwick; niece, Tina Dennehy and her husband Scott and children, Kaitlyn, Jocelyn, and Brayden, of Brentwood, N.H.

Dan’s spirit lives on in his family with his infamous parting words, “Have fair winds and soft landings.”

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7 to lay Dan to rest.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan’s name to the Auburn Firefighters Children’s Fund at

550 Minot Ave,

Auburn, ME 04210.

