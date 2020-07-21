AUBURN – On July 17, 2020, one minute after her birthday ended, Donna Louise Lalonde, 77, passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Donna was born on July 16, 1943, in Auburn, Maine to Donald and Marjorie Pratt Bailey. She grew up with her two brothers, Jack and Thomas, on a farm north of Lake Auburn. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart, John Lalonde, two years later in 1963.

She was a volunteer for many years at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, and her compassion for others showed through in more than just her work; she was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and an adoring grandmother. She had a passion for puzzling, gardening, and stamping. For many years, no birthday or special occasion was complete without receiving one of her beautiful homemade cards. She will be missed dearly, but her warm heart, thoughtfulness, and love for others will forever be remembered by her family and friends.

Donna is survived by her brother Jack and companion Judy Mallett, her two children Karen and David, their spouses Jonathan and Anita, her grandchildren Andrew, Greg, Stephanie, Carolanne, Douglas, Jessica, and Desmond, as well as her many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Mary Bailey. She leaves behind her cat, Calvin, who is fondly referred to as “Old Man”.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Lalonde, and a brother, Thomas Bailey.

It is with heavy hearts the family has decided no public service due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers or other contributions, she requested that donations be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston or to the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn in her honor.