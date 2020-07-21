BERLIN, N.H. – George P. Tardiff Jr., 80, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Berlin on Aug. 30, 1939, the son of the late George P. Tardiff Sr. and Annette (Vachon) Tardiff and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Survived by his wife, Helene (Nadeau) Tardiff of Berlin, N.H.; sons, Daniel Tardiff, Bruce Tardiff, Craig Tardiff, and daughter; Nina Villnave; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Denise Martin; sister-in-law, Ann Tardiff; an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, Derek Puiia; his sister, Mary Ann Hayes, brother, Paul “Poof” Tardiff.

Private services will be livestreamed on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. on the Bryant Funeral Homes Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes). Vistation, Wednesday July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford, at a later date.

