SOUTH PARIS – Leland K. Damon, 78, of South Paris, died peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, on July 15, 2020, with his daughters by his side.Lee was born on August 29, 1941, in Freeport, Maine. The youngest of two to the late Theodore and Jessie F. Damon. He was preceded in death by Oscar, his brother.Growing up in Maine, Lee graduated from Norway High School in 1959. Lee was a jack of all trades, evident from the various jobs he held. A Marine, a car dealership owner, school bus driver, and handyman are among a few before he retired in 2003. After retiring Lee moved back to Maine for a change of scenery from the urban life of Northern Virginia.While back in his home state of Maine, Lee had a passion of taking daily drives around Norway Lake (Pennesseewassee) with a coffee in hand to “make sure there was still water in the lake.”Later on in his life he picked up going to the gym where he met his partner, Ruth Starbird. They attended church together and adored meeting friends at coffee klatches where he enjoyed telling stories.Lee is survived by his two daughters; Kimberly of Williamsburg, Va; Jessica (Chris), along with three grandchildren; Madison, Mackenzie, and Michael of Williamsburg, Va. Lee had a goal in life to always embarrass his daughters when he could, and he succeeded on multiple occasions.He will be missed by all his family and his friends. He will be remembered as a comedian, a story teller, and as the person in the room who could always made you smile. Lee was one of a kind.The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the care they gave Lee during his last days.There will be no services held at this time. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

