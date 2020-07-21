Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Samuel Waner, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Julian Shove, 24, of Augusta, on charges of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and criminal speeding, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 in Sabattus.

Lewiston

• Briana Czarkowski, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and possession of hypodermic apparatus, 8:21 p.m. Monday at the Ramada Inn.

• Brian Thomas, 41, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at College and Bartlett streets.

• Justin Gray, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at 162 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Jamie S. Vachon, 53, of Hartford rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ronnie H. Tillson, 65, of Poland while Tillson was stopped in traffic at 5:31 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue. A third vehicle driven by Jin Lau, 57, of Auburn swerved to avoid colliding with the other vehicles and stopped in the middle of the road. Vachon’s 2004 Mercury received functional damage while Lau’s 2005 Toyota and the 2016 GMC driven by Tillson and owned by Acadia Contractors in Turner received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Margery E. Schuler, 83, of Auburn struck the side of a vehicle driven by Melodie Bott, 41, of Winthrop at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Road. Schuler’s 2008 Kia and the 2010 Jeep driven by Bott and owned by Robert Bott of Winthrop were towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: