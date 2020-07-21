Whatever happened to:

Putting aside our differences in a time of national crisis and supporting and helping each other to win the COVID-19 battle, for all of us?

Showing more patience and understanding as we struggle through these difficult times?

Giving us a break from all money-wasting political ads between primary and election time, even if only for a bit?

Promoting one’s abilities instead of attacking the opposition?

Not the real world, one might say? It should be.

Praying wouldn’t hurt. Guess I am showing my age.

Rene Desrochers, Auburn

« Previous