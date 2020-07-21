The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 21

BOWLING

7 p.m. — FS1: PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.— FS1: PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m. — ESPN:Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. — ESPN2:LG at KT

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m. — MLB: Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City

8 p.m. — MLB: Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m. — ESPN:MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN:Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

1:25 p.m. — ESPN:Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta

3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

8 p.m. — ESPN2:MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m. — ESPN2: MLS is Back Tournament: Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

10 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

3 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. —

