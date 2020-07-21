(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 22
BOWLING
8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — LG at KT

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

MLBN — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

7 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
9 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

10 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. —

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles