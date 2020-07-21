|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, July 22
|BOWLING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
|10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
|5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — LG at KT
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)
|RUGBY
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. —
