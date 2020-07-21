NORRIDGEWOCK — Speed is determined to be a contributing factor in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a phone call on Tuesday that officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Fredericks Corner Road. The vehicle, a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck, was heading east when the driver, Joshua Doane, 30, of Mercer, lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

Mitchell said that the vehicle then rolled over at least once before coming to a rest on its roof. Also in the vehicle was a young female, about first-grade aged, he said. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

Though it is not yet clear how fast the driver was going around the corner on the road, Mitchell said that he believes the speed limit on the road is 45 mph.

Doane was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises. The juvenile was transported from the Norridgewock airport by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where Mitchell said that she is being treated for head injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The accident is still being investigated and reconstructed, Mitchell said. Once the report is done, it will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Cpl. Matt Cunningham was the investigator where the accident occurred. Also assisting were the Norridgewock Fire Department and Redington-Fairview EMS services.

