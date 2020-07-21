FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has received a mini-grant from SeniorsPlus and intends to utilize the money to further outreach in helping seniors receive the state credits for which they are eligible: Property Tax Fairness Credit and Maine Sales Tax Fairness Credit.

As a recipient of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act), SeniorsPlus awarded several mini-grants to organizations who deliver vital services to older and disabled residents. Many seniors do not have a federal obligation to file as they have no taxable income. They are, however, entitled to file for Maine credits that are available to all residents.

In the course of its work with the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, United Way staff and CA$H volunteers have helped 100+ seniors receive the credits. As part of the grant, United Way is focusing outreach to more rural areas, including Rangeley, Stratton, Phillips and Livermore/Livermore Falls.

The average return for state credits this year, for those who filed with the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, was $268 and ranged from $125 to $900

In order to file, residents need to have a photo ID, Social Security card, Social Security statement for the year 2019 and any pension payout statements and a copy of the property tax bill. Forms can be filed electronically, and funds can be electronically deposited into a checking or savings account or mailed to the home.

United Way personnel will establish two days of appointments in Rangeley, Stratton, Phillips and Livermore. Any interested seniors should call Nichole at 207-778-5048 to set up an appointment. Scheduling in specific areas will be determined based on volume of calls. Seniors outside the target areas are also welcome to call for an appointment.

For more information, visit www.uwtva.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

