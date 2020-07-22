AUBURN — The recent statewide primary election went so smoothly that officials are eyeing Norway Savings Bank Arena for hosting the presidential election in November.

City Clerk Sue Clements-Dallaire outlined a proposal this week that would consolidate the city’s five polling locations to the Norway Savings Bank Arena, which along with Auburn Hall, was used during the July 14 primary election.

After the election, Clements-Dallaire said the size of the arena could easily accommodate all five wards, potentially making it easier to conduct the presidential election during the pandemic. Four of the city’s five typical polling locations are at schools, which will likely be unavailable this fall due to COVID-19 protocols, she said.

During a City Council workshop Monday, officials were split on the plan. Some said they’re concerned for possible overcrowding or parking issues at the arena. Others said the city should stick to the same layout as the primary, which saw two wards vote at Auburn Hall and another three at the arena.

According to Clements-Dallaire, the city could accommodate all five wards if the arena utilized flooring on one of its rinks. She is also expecting a higher number of voters utilizing absentee ballots, which was also seen during the primary.

During the last three presidential elections, Auburn saw a 72% turnout. In 2016, 27% voted absentee. During the primary, about 2,500 of 4,000 votes cast were absentee.

“Having two wards voting at Auburn Hall for the primary worked out well, but I don’t think we could accommodate the turnout we would get for a presidential election in the Community Room here at Auburn Hall with more than one ward voting here,” she said Wednesday. “One thing we may discuss is potentially have one ward voting in the Community Room and another ward voting in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. We are still working on those details.”

Due to the size of the Community Room, it can also accommodate a limited number of voting booths, she added.

Councilor Katie Boss said Monday that the city should consider maintaining the polling locations used during the primary to “mitigate further confusion” for voters. Norway Savings Bank Arena was already a new polling location this year, she said.

Officials said the normal school locations will likely be occupied in the same way for educational purposes this fall due to social distancing measures.

Mayor Jason Levesque said this week that the arena is a good choice for hosting the election.

“There is no perfect time for change but considering how well things went during our July election and the current challenges our schools are facing we must face these changes smartly and with optimism, and (the arena) is a smart choice for most if not all of our voting to take place,” he said.

Councilor Leroy Walker said Monday that he doesn’t believe the arena will be capable of handling the presidential election.

“I think we will turn people away if we end up using that place,” he said, suggesting that the city find an alternate site like the Boys and Girls Club on 2nd Street. “I don’t think we should have one location for a presidential election. I would not like to see us go that route.”

Marc Gosselin, executive director of community partnerships and sports tourism, said if the arena was chosen to host the election, arena staff would place flooring on rink two. He said staff has already worked with the clerk’s office to assess what issues popped up during the primary, and are preparing measures to prevent traffic issues.

The arena is also an easier location to accommodate social distancing, he said.

Due to the 90-day deadline to secure polling locations with the state, the council will vote on an election plan during its Aug. 3 meeting. Clements-Dallaire said any polling location must meet standards for parking and Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

