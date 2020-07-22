The town of East Millinocket has purchased the site of the former Great Northern Paper Company mill.
The town purchased the site for $1.45 million, using federal grants, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported. The sale closed on Tuesday.
The town plans to demolish the steam plant/biomass facility and then lease the site to industrial users, the station said, attributing the information to Mike Michaud, the former Maine 2nd District congressman who is now an East Millinocket selectman.
The demolition should be complete in about 18 months, Michaud said, and the town will seek financing to pay for improvements. Michaud said a business already has expressed interest in moving to the site, the station reported.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Westbrook police search for missing man
-
Maine
No new deaths but 24 new coronavirus cases in Maine
-
Business
Maine to update weekly jobless payments for self-employed, contractors
-
Nation / World
Canadian court says sending asylum seekers back to U.S. violates their rights
-
Uncategorized
Lewiston, Topsham health systems debate surgical center