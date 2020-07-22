FARMINGTON —The Farmington Downtown Association’s 55th annual Summer Fest that was to be held on Saturday, July 25, has now been canceled. The decision was made after several community members voiced their concerns to the Association regarding public health and safety and the type of message the festival could potentially send to the public.

“A few people were really against it,” Summer Fest coordinator Susun Terese said in her downtown store, Minikins Quality Fleecewear. “It’s not your usual political thing.”

Farmington resident Michael Smilek who has performed magic shows at previous Summer Fests was contacting the Association and state house representative Scott Landry to express his concerns.

“What it boils down to is myself and my family and a lot of my friends, we’re really sickened to hear that they are even holding the Summer Fest during the pandemic,” Smilek said prior to the festival’s cancellation.

The majority of the festival’s usual programming such as musical performances, races and a food court was already canceled to prevent large gatherings. Instead, local businesses were planning on holding a Summer Fest sale and Farmington Underground was to host a downtown scavenger hunt.

“We’re not doing any of those things because they’re all potential crowd gatherings,” Terese had said prior to the cancellation.

According to the Association, the purpose of this year’s Summer Fest was not to encourage a significant increase of visitors to Farmington, but to remind local residents to shop at downtown stores.

“Our aim is to just put the focus on putting businesses back on their feet,” Terese said before the festival was canceled.

Some business owners such as Kenny Brechner of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers and Nina Gianquinto of Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet were alarmed to hear that the festival was taking place. Both store owners were planning on closing the day of the festival to prevent an overload of customers streaming into their shops.

“We’re talking about encouraging excess foot traffic, not a winning idea in my perspective,” Brechner said in a phone interview.

Owner of 3D Games Brian Libby had not been concerned about the festival bringing in a significant number of people. He said previous festival years hadn’t increased his sales and he didn’t assume this year would be any different.

“We typically aren’t that crowded so we haven’t had any issues. I have a sign prepared for when we are at capacity, but I haven’t had to use it yet,” Libby said in a phone interview.

The Farmington Historical Society’s Ladies of the Suffrage Movement had been planning on wearing period costumes outside of the Octagon House and providing information on the women’s 1918 suffrage movement. The Society’s treasurer Jane Woodman, who is also one of the Suffrage Ladies, said that she was initially hesitant to participate in the festival.

“Actually, we were kinda on the edge as to whether we should do it or not,” Woodman said in a phone interview.

The Society had secured plenty of volunteers to enter the Octagon House between tours to sanitize contacted surfaces. Prior to the festival’s cancellation, Woodman had been confident that their event would follow COVID-19 sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The Farmington Summer Fest posted on its Facebook page to announce the event’s cancellation.

“The Farmington Downtown Association takes the health and safety of our community very seriously. In recent weeks we have attempted to significantly downsize our traditional Summer Fest event to a very modest, low-key recognition of our downtown businesses and to remind our community how vital they are to our local economy. Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s event that was scheduled for July 25, 2020. Although we have chosen not to celebrate our downtown this year, we look forward to a full and vibrant festival on July 24, 2021.”

Smilek was pleased to hear the news of the Association’s decision.

“I see that sanity has finally come to Farmington!”

