LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Library, one in a cohort of organizations and individuals throughout the state hosting a Maine Humanities Council Discussion Project this summer, will have as a theme “Maine at 200: How Should Life Be?”

The virtual Discussion Project is a new, flexible text-based program that meets the needs of Maine communities, whether working independently or as part of an organization. Working with Maine Humanities Council staff, communities bring their project to life using an MHC-prepared plan or creating their own.

LPL staff, area residents and facilitator James Ford will join for three discussions grounded in readings that relate the opportunities and challenges of life in Maine. The project will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and continue for two more sessions: Aug. 12 and 26. All discussions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Themes to be explored include Many Maines, Wabanaki Voices and Race & Ethnicity. Readings will invite participants to discuss and reflect on key issues and important but lesser known chapters in the history of Maine, addressing issues of power, inequality, childhood and aging, health and resilience, home, work and loss.

Ford is family and community support coordinator for the Lewiston School Department. He was previously the restorative practice coordinator at Lewiston High School, and has over 10 years of teaching experience and time in the classroom. He is trained on how to conduct restorative circles and is a certified equity trainer for the National Education Association.

For more information on the project and to register, contact the library at [email protected] or 207-513-3135.

