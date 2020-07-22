LIVERMORE — Tuesday, July 14, voters cast 553 ballots in the municipal elections. 237 were by absentee ballots.

In the 2018 June primary, 587 votes were cast.

This year voting took place at the Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road.

Town Clerk Renda Guild said there was more space to spread out at the school than in the bays at the fire station.

“It’s so much better here. We can meet the social distancing requirements,” she added. “Voting is going right along.”

“We can actually see,” Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif said. “The lights are better.”

Incumbent Selectperson Scott Richmond received 484 votes to retain his seat for another three years.

Tracey Martin, seeking the two-year seat that had been held by Wayne Timberlake, received 462 votes.

Town Clerk Renda Guild received 495 votes to retain her position for another two years while Treasurer Amy Byron garnered 452 votes for that two-year term.

There were two openings, each for three years, on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors. No candidates were seeking election.

Current directors Andrew Sylvester and Sara Hughes received seven votes and three votes, respectively.

Several individuals received one vote each, Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: