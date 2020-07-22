NO. LIVERMORE — July 19 Service: Hymns today were: “What a Wonderful Savior;” “Grace Greater than Our Sin;” and Getting closer to Jesus. The message was titled “Getting Closer to Jesus”; the scripture reading, Luke 19:1-10. This scripture is the story of Zacchaeus, was a tax collector who made his money overcharging people. Zacchaeus was a short man and to get a glimpse of Jesus he climbed a tree.

This was a humbling experience for a wealthy man. To his surprise Jesus calls for Zacchaeus to come down from the tree, and that Jesus would be eating dinner at his house. Understand this, Jesus knows your name, just like He knew Zacchaeus. Jesus knows when you are seeking Him, even before you may know. Confess your sins and Jesus is waiting to come into your heart and give you everlasting life.

Events/Notices: Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m.; If you can’t join us in person, find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube; Food Pantry request for July is canned fruit. Pastor Bonnies office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to Noon: Visit northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email [email protected]

